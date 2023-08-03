ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Nigeria

Unveiling The Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023: An Expert Appraisal Of Key Provisions Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) In an era where personal data has become the new oil, the need for robust data protection measures has never been more critical. In Nigeria, the journey towards comprehensive data protection...

Data Anonymization Ntrakwah & Co. Data anonymization is the erasing or stripping off all personal data from the data collected in a manner that makes the data subject unidentifiable.

Overview Of The Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 Andersen in Nigeria On 12 June 2023, the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 ("the Act") was signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. The Act provides a legal framework for the protection...

Data Privacy And Data Protection Law In Nigeria Alliance Law Firm The transformational value of data in today's world cannot be overemphasised. The right to data privacy and protection is an internationally guaranteed right, which enjoys protection universally.

Nigeria Data Protection Act: What Individuals, Businesses And Organizations Should Know Banwo & Ighodalo On June 12, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 into law ("Data Protection Act" or "the Act"). This marked a significant watershed in the country's...