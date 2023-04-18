Attention all organizations processing personal data in Nigeria!

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has extended the deadline for filing the 2023 Data Protection audit report to 30th June 2023.

The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation 2019 (NDPR) requires all organizations processing personal data of more than 1000 persons within a 6-month period or 2000 persons within a 12-month period to engage the services of a Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DPCO) to audit its operations and processes and assess its compliance with the NDPR for the period.

Also read: Why SMESs need Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DPCO)

Normally, a report of the audit must be filed with the NDPB by 15th March of the following year. With this extension, organizations have more time to complete their data protection audit and file their report.

Don't miss this opportunity to ensure compliance with the NDPR by contacting a licenced Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DPCO).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.