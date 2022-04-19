ARTICLE

Nigeria: Podcast 1 - The Impact Of The NDPR Implementation Framework 2020 On The Existing Provisions Of The Nigeria Data Protection Regulations 2019

Data protection compliance has become an integral part of every organisation that collects and processes personal data. In order to strengthen consumer confidence, organisations are required to ensure that the personal data of their customers are secured from unauthorised access.

Join Jumoke Lambo, a Partner of UUBO, who heads the firm's data protection team, as well as Babatunde Olayinka (a Senior Associate with the firm) and Ifunanya Nwafor (an Associate with the firm), who will discuss the impact of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulations (NDPR) Implementation Framework 2020 on the existing provisions of the NDPR in this two-part podcast series.

To listen to the full podcast, click here: https://bit.ly/UUBO-Data-Protection-Podcast-1

