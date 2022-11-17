ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: Momentous Developments In The Anti-Corruption And Anti-Money Laundering Landscape In Nigeria - A Guide For Businesses And Investors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Nigeria has been in the news lately on account of the large scale theft of its oil resources and its inability to meet its production quota as stipulated by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. It is generally preceived that corruption is at the root of this phenomenon and that only a resolute determination by the government and relevant agenices to tackle this problem would yield any meaningful results.

In the meantime, Nigeria continues to witness rapid growth in the financial services sector with several fintech upstarts making giant strides in the payment ecosystem.The increased deployment of these systems raises real issues of money laundry and financing of terrorist activites.

There is currently a heightened awareness amongst government and its agenices to address the problem of corruption headon and provide an enabling environment for foreign and local investors.

In this webinar we will be exploring the following topics/themes:

1. The hydra headed problem of corrupion in the Oil and Gas Industry and how to navigate its murky waters by businesses and investors

2. The current trends in the enforcement of anti-corruption and anti-money laundering regulations in Nigeria

3. An international comparisons of anti-corruption and anti-money laundering regulations vis a vis Nigeria

4. Anti-corruption and anti money laundering prevention mechanics in the platofrm economy and technoligcal ecosystems in Nigeria.

5. Undertsanding the recurrent problem of cyber fraud and scams in Nigeria and how to avoid being a victim.

6. Dispute resolution mechanism as it relates to anti-corruption and anti-money laundering in Nigeria.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.