In 2016 the then British Prime Minister David Cameron in a conversation with her majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11 shortly before the commencement of the Anti-Corruption Summit in London committed a faux pas by referring to Nigeria and another country attending the summit as 'fantastically corrupt countries' A lot has happened in the past 6 years in the largest economy and most populous country in Africa to address this unflattering description. There has been series of legislations and proactive measures employed by government(the executive, legislature and judiciary) and anti-corruption agencies to regulate and enforce anti-corruption, anti-bribery and anti-money laundering laws . The clear objective has been to raise the country's profile in the global fight against corruption, bribery, money-laundering and illicit flow of funds and boost foreign investors' confidence.

In this webinar we shall consider:

Current developments in the anti-corruption and anti-money laundering landscape in Nigeria

The menace of cybercrime and how to avoid being a victim

Dealing with corruption and bribery in the oil and gas sector

White collar crimes and whistle blowing policy

The Judiciary's role in enforcement of anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws

Practical guide to doing business in Nigeria

