The Federal Ministry of Interior has issued a notice to all companies that effective from December 2023, a penalty fee will be implemented for late filing of Expatriate Quota Monthly Returns. Filings are to be submitted via the eCITIBIZ portal.

The schedule of penalties for late filing is as follows:

1. Companies that fail to submit their quota monthly returns within the first 10 days of the following month will be liable to pay N100,000 as penalties.

2. Companies that fail to submit their quota monthly returns within 20 days of the following month will be liable to pay N150,000 as penalties.

3. Companies that fail to submit their quota monthly returns within 25 days of the following month will be liable to pay N200,000 as penalties.

Originally published November 27, 2023.

