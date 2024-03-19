The Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2022 introduced amendments to the provisions of various legislation including the Immigration Act 2015. The amendments introduced to the Immigration Act 2015 can be summarised as follows:

Timeframe of issuance of entry visas into Nigeria: Entry visas to Nigeria shall be issued or rejected with reason within 48 hours of receipt of valid applications. Availability of information on visa application requirements, procedure and timeframe: The Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2022 introduced a subsection to Section 20 of the Immigration Act 2015 requiring the publication of a comprehensive and up-to-date list of requirements, conditions and procedures for obtaining visa on arrival as well as all other entry visas, including the estimated timeframe, on all immigration-related websites, Embassies and High Commissions, and all Nigerian ports of entry. Consent of Comptroller-General of Immigration: By virtue of the Act, the consent of the Comptroller-General of Immigration is needed for a foreigner to practise a profession or establish or take over any trade or business or register or take over any limited liability company. Notice of change in particulars relating to business permits: Notice of change in particulars relating to business permits shall be given to the Comptroller-General of Immigration. Use of electronic systems for filing: The Immigration Service can establish and use any system or accredit an established system, using any means of electronic communication to facilitate the automated filing of any document, information or returns.In addition to this, the Service has the power to make regulations relating to the standards of operation, accessibility, technical requirements, service quality and fees for the use of the system. The Service can also declare any system established or accredited by it to be an acceptable mechanism for filling any document, information or return instead of any other requirement stipulated in any legislation relating to the filling of that document, information or return.

Originally published APRIL 5, 2023.

