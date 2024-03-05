Introduction

Section 43(2) CAMA provides that:

"A company shall not have or exercise power either directly or indirectly to make a donation or gift of any of its property or funds to a political party or political association, or for any political purpose, and if any company, in breach of this subsection makes any donation or gift of its property to a political party or political association, or for any political purpose, the officers in default and any member who voted for the breach shall be jointly and severally liable to refund to the company the sum or value of the donation or gift and in addition, every such officer or member commits an offence and is liable to a fine equal to the amount or value of the donation or gift."1

Coming across this provision again (during research for an unrelated publication), this author made a mental note to re-examine the underpinnings of the prohibition; and this article is the culmination of the author's several soul searching on the issue. It is apposite to confess at the outset the author's bias against the prohibition, and his resultant struggle to understand the rationale for it. This has inexorably led to more and more questions, which this article seeks to consider potential answers for.

Why do we need to ban corporate political donations? Should the government be crying more than the bereaved - if a company in due exercise of its governance process, decides it wants to make a donation from its own resources, and not third party assets? To the extent that donations would not be injurious to the company's capital, nor make it unable to pay its debts as they fall due,2 why should the legislature be substituting its judgment for those of the company; in other words, to be second guessing the company? What exactly is the injury or potential injury to the public or the electoral process, warranting the ban on corporate donations? Is there not greater injury otherwise – that is, in banning corporate political donations?

Are Nigerian companies, albeit abstractions elevated to being equivalent to adults of full natural capacity, intrinsically less worthy stakeholders of the electoral process and political governance of their operating environment? In answer to this latter question, we respectfully do not think so.

Corporate Political Donations: A Panoply of Issues

We will discuss the diverse issues, mostly related to why in the author's view the ban is absurd, under the hereafter appearing subheadings.

Ineffectiveness: Lack of Enforcement Appetite

Incidentally, the punishment against the prohibition is not lame – there is exposure to a 'fine' or 'penalty' by every participant, equivalent to the amount of the gift (following a criminal process); in addition to joint and several liability to refund the gift amount to the company.3 However, the nil or minimal enforcement in practice, means that there is really no enforcement appetite cum disincentive against corporate political donations.4 To underscore the non-enforcement point, the immediate former INEC Chairman (Prof. Attahiru Jega) in 2019 reportedly called for ban on corporate political donations – even though such ban had been statutory at least since 1990, under CAMA's predecessor legislation!5

August 2023

