Sidebrief's alliance with ToNote was created to provide entrepreneurs with an affordable option to secure tools they need to utilize in their day to day business activities. ToNote provides a digital infrastructure for users to secure electronic signatures, upload and manage documents as well as connect to notary publics to swear affidavits and get certified true copies of documents. This eliminates the need to make a trip out of your home office or office space to find a commissioner for oath or notary public in countries across Africa and the United States. It also facilitates the signing of documents online.

Speaking on a twitter space hosted by Sidebrief, Fikayo, CEO at ToNote told us a bit about their mission to create a world where every document shared can be trusted. ToNote is building a platform that helps you notarise documents and swear affidavits virtually. This means that you can connect with a notary public and get the document that you need notarized from anywhere and at any time. The platform is currently available for use in few African countries and rapidly expanding.

ToNote

Speaking on the partnership, Fikayo shared insights on the discounts that Sidebrief's users will obtain on their Notary and Document signing products. He noted that the products were not only available to businesses but also to individuals and cited a number of use cases for their platform including

1. Affidavit of SIM card loss;

2. Affidavit of change of name;

3. Affidavit of proof of ownership;

4. Certified true copy of documents (Incorporation documents, passport data page etc);

5. Real estate transaction closing;

6. Loan and Mortgage documents

Eunice Olopade (Sidebrief) discusses partnership with Fikayo Durosinmi – Etti (ToNote)

Sidebrief

Sidebrief is a RegTech startup that makes business registration and compliance easy for founders, entrepreneurs, and business owners across Africa by removing lengthy paperwork, complexity, and hidden fees. We provide the tools for founders to start and scale businesses across borders from a single interface. To take advantage of exclusive discounts and pricing, simply sign up to get started. For further information, email hello@sidebrief.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.