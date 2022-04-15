On 7th August 2020, Nigeria's long anticipated Companies and Allied Matters Act, the Act became operative. The Act has been lauded for its introduction of a number of provisions which are in tandem with the present realities of today's business world, particularly as disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. One of such lauded provisions comes under Section 240 (2). It provides that private companies incorporated in Nigeria are now expressly permitted to hold their general meetings electronically. We have examined the language of the Act and the limits (if any), that a company's Articles of Association may have on a decision to hold a general meeting by electronic means. Please see the publication for our position.

