In the last decade, start-ups have emerged as key drivers of economic growth, job creation, and catalysts for radical innovation, with the technology startups spearheading this development. The Covid-19 Pandemic reinforced the inherent potentials of technology, as it championed the development of products channelled towards managing business models, improving systems, identifying new markets, setting new trends, and meeting needs. As such, the impact of technology has been experienced across different sectors from agriculture to insurance, financial services (in terms of payments and wealth creation), medicine, education, logistics and transportation, media, entertainment, fashion among others.

Originally published 23 February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.