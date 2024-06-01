Artificial Intelligence And Copyright Protection In Nigeria, Legal Impact And Challenges

Introduction

Artificial intelligence is developing rapidly around the world, with Nigeria seeing growing adoption and investment in AI technologies across various industries. As AI systems become more advanced and autonomous in their capabilities, questions have emerged regarding the application of copyright law to the works created by AI. Nigeria's current copyright statutes were established prior to the emergence of AI and do not provide explicit guidance on authorship and ownership issues involving AI-generated outputs.

This article examines the potential impacts of advancing AI technologies on copyright protection in Nigeria, as well as the challenges involved in appropriately applying and updating intellectual property law for an AI-driven era. The development of AI carries significant potential to drive innovation and economic growth. However, without clear copyright frameworks, uncertainty AI. Conversely, overbroad or restrictive IP policies risk stifling further innovation.

This work provides background on the rising prominence of AI in Nigeria and the unresolved copyright questions that now arise. It establishes the need to carefully consider how intellectual property law may require modernization to support continued AI progress while balancing the interests of creators, businesses, and the public interest.

Current State of AI Development and Use in Nigeria

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands at the forefront of technological advancement, poised to reshape various sectors globally, including healthcare, finance, and education. Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has recognised the transformative potential of AI. However, the current state of AI development in the country remains in its infancy, prompting the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria's primary IT regulatory body, in 2022 to actively seek contributions for the formulation of the National Artificial Intelligence Policy (NAIP).1 This initiative reflects the government's acknowledgment of AI's significance and its dedication to creating an environment conducive to AI innovation.

Despite the government's efforts, assessments at the Lagos Startup Week in 2023 indicated that AI in Nigeria is still in its nascent stages. Some experts went as far as characterising it as not even "crawling" yet, emphasising the considerable challenges hindering the nation from fully unlocking the potential of AI.2 One of the major obstacles identified is the educational landscape in Nigeria. Experts argue that the journey towards AI innovation must commence with an overhaul of the current education system.3 Integrating AI and other emerging technologies into the curriculum is imperative to equip the upcoming generations with the requisite skills for driving AI innovation in the future.

Despite these challenges, Nigeria boasts promising AI startups like Uniccon Group, the creator of Nigeria's first humanoid robot.4 These startups underscore the nation's talent pool and determination to make significant strides in AI. However, they grapple with obstacles such as limited funding and inadequate infrastructure, hindering their growth and impeding the overall development of AI in the country. Connectivity, compute power and infrastructure emerge as additional stumbling blocks for AI growth in Nigeria. Many regions within the country still lack reliable internet access, a critical component for AI development. Moreover, the absence of necessary infrastructure, including data centers and cloud services, poses significant challenges for AI research and development.5

While Nigeria may currently lack a comprehensive AI policy, the government has demonstrated a keen interest in technological advancement. Several initiatives have been launched to promote digital literacy and cultivate a culture of innovation such as establishment of the National Digital Literacy Framework (NDLF) by NITDA to provide a consistent definition of digital literacy and to develop relevant curricula6 , launching the Digital Nigeria online portal and the NITDA academy, which are self-learning platforms. 7 These initiatives, coupled with Nigeria's dynamic tech ecosystem, lay the foundation for potential growth in AI.

To this end, Nigeria stands at a crossroads in the journey towards AI development. Challenges persist, particularly in education, funding, and infrastructure. However, the country exhibits potential for significant growth with the right policies, improved infrastructure, and an education system aligned with the demands of emerging technologies. Nigeria, with concerted efforts and strategic initiatives, could emerge as a notable player in the global AI landscape, contributing to the ongoing evolution of this transformative technology.

