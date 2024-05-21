ARTICLE
21 May 2024

World Book And Copyright Day Celebrated In Nigeria

Person photo placeholder
Authors
23 April heralds the celebration of World Book and Copyright Day around the world, a day dedicated to celebrating books and their authors and creating awareness around the copyright that vests in such works. This year's theme "Read your way" was aimed at highlighting the empowerment that comes with reading, from the perspective of both personal and community development and upliftment.

On this auspicious day, the Nigerian Copyright Commission celebrated the works of novelist and playright, Wole Soyinka, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986.

