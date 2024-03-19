The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to combatting book piracy through proper record keeping and profiling of booksellers, printers, and publishers.

Dr. John Asein, the Director-General of NCC, highlighted the fact that the new Copyright Act empowers the commission to attach the illegal proceeds of individuals involved in book piracy.

He stressed the importance of proper documentation for booksellers, urging them to maintain evidence of book procurement and ensure transparency in their operations. The NCC aims to have comprehensive knowledge of each bookseller, publisher, their locations, and the types of books they distribute.

Additionally, Asein mentioned the NCC's partnership with the Nigerian Customs Service to prevent pirated books from entering the country. He also called for a review of the Nigerian Publishers Association's code of ethics.

Source: NCC To Conduct Documentation, Profiling of Booksellers, Printers – PRIMENEWS

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.