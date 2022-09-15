ARTICLE

The Director-General of Nigeria Copyright Commission (“NCC “), announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria (“FAAN”) which aims to curb the sale of goods which infringe copyright at the national airports in Nigeria.

The Director General of the NCC, raised concerns that numerous books and DVDs on display at the national airports were pirated. Highlighting that apart from the injury caused to the copyright

owners, displaying infringing material at the airports was tarnishing the Nigeria image in the eyes of airport users.

The MOU provides for the two agencies to work together to jointly enforce copyright laws. It also makes provisions for training of the agencies; intelligence sharing between the parties and arrest of persons dealing in materials that infringe copyright at the airports.

