The Nigeria Copyright Commission, located in Abuja, destroyed pirated works in a public display in the state of Akwa Ibom, assisted by the State Waste Management Board. The pirated works not only included books, CDs and the like, and also infringing items such as electronic cables and decoders, which were seized by the Commission over the past five years.

In line with the recommendation of World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), none of these items were the subject of brand enforcement cases.

The public destruction is aimed at discouraging infringers, in an attempt to curb piracy altogether, and a public display of the Commission's dedication to protect the creators of copyrighted works.

Creators are encouraged to register their works.

Source: NCC Destroys Seized Pirated Works Worth N10.5m in Akwa Ibom – Nigerian CommunicationWeek (nigeriacommunicationsweek.com.ng)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.