On 6 April 2022, the Senate in Nigeria passed the Copyright Bill,which aims to ensure that copyright laws in Nigeria will be in line with best practices in respect of the regulation, protection and administration of copyright, especially in the digital economy, and to align with Nigeria's obligations under its international agreements.

The Bill seeks to protect the rights of authors and creatives by ensuring appropriate rewards and recognition for their intellectual efforts. It also seeks to further enhance the Nigerian Copyright Commission's capacity for the effective enforcement of the provisions of the Copyright Act and provides for criminal sanctions of either a fine or imprisonment for an offence.

Source: NIGERIAN SENATE PASSES BILL TO STRENGTHEN COPYRIGHT LAWS - Marcus Okoko & Co

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.