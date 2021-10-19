Nigeria:
Nigerian Chapter Of The ICLG: Copyright 2022
19 October 2021
Banwo & Ighodalo
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Banwo & Ighodalo is proud to have solely contributed the
"Nigeria Chapter" to the 8th Edition of the International
Comparative Legal Guides to: Copyright Laws and Regulations 2022
("ICLG Copyright Laws
2022").
The ICLG Copyright Laws 2022 provides practical cross-border
insight into the copyright laws and regulations in 17 jurisdictions
including Nigeria, and covers common legal issues relating to
copyright subsistence, ownership, exploitation, owners' rights,
as well as enforcement action, remedies and anticipated reforms in
the copyright sector, among
others.
Please click here to read the Nigeria Chapter in the
ICLG Copyright Laws 2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Nigeria
Types Of Trademarks: All You Need To Know
Abou Naja
As industries race to gain a legal monopoly on their unique innovations through marks registration, we are inundated with an ever-increasing number of products with
UAE Joins Madrid Protocol
S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates
On September 28, 2021, the Government of the United Arab Emirates deposited its instrument of
accession to the Madrid Protocol
A Guide To Trademark Registration In Nigeria
Benchmac & Ince
Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation with the largest economy in the continent and a fast-growing services sector with an increasing need for consumer goods.