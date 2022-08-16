What is the best evidence rule?

With the growth of commerce, disputes are bound to arise. When these disputes arise, parties involved approach the courts to ventilate their displeasures and enforce their rights. Parties to a dispute before a court of law are required to put forward evidence1 in support of their respective claims. Only by evidence is the court able to determine the claims of the parties. Generally, the parties in proof of their claims must tender the 'best evidence'2.

The best evidence rule is a rule of evidence, excavated from common law antiquities, that requires an original document, photograph, or other piece of evidence be introduced to the court to establish the truth of its content. In the case of oral evidence, it is the testimony of a witness who either saw, heard or smelt fact that is sought to be established that ought to be tendered.3 A classic example of the application of the rule is when you consider a plaintiff arguing that a specific provision of a contract never existed. The parties ought to produce the original contract, rather than a photocopy, to establish the veracity of that assertion.

The courts want to see the original evidence. If the original is destroyed or for some reasons inaccessible, a copy will be accepted. However, the copy must be proved by a witness who can testify as to the contents and confirm that it is an accurate copy of the original.

The purpose of the best evidence rule.

The purpose for the best evidence rule is to help ensure the court receives unaltered evidence that is legible, or clearly perceivable and not distorted evidence. This rule does not mean that secondary evidence like copies of documents or other evidence, like admissible oral hearsay evidence4 can never be used in court – only that, if the actual contents of that evidence is in question, the best evidence to prove it is the original where the proof is required to be by documents and if by oral testimony, it must be by the individual who has direct and firsthand knowledge of the facts sought to be proved.

By way of analysis, the proof of the occurrence of an event or fact that has been documented in writing, audio, or photographic evidence is not subject to the Best Evidence Rule. In other words, except the law specifically stipulates that only original documentary evidence is admissible in proof of the facts in issue5, any other means can be used in the alternative of the original. . Given that the piece of evidence is relevant, the court ought to consider its admissibility, even if it is not the best evidence. There are no categories of evidence, as between best evidence on the one hand and a lesser category on the other , when considering admissibility.

The categorization of evidence may only be relevant to ascertain the weight that should be accorded its credibility. What should govern admissibility is firstly to consider whether the piece of evidence is relevant, and more importantly there are no provisions in the Evidence Act that disallows its admissibility. Where a piece of evidence is irrelevant it ought to be immediately rejected. There is no room to consider whether it may be admissible by other provisions of the Evidence Act. That piece of evidence fails to cross the threshold test for admissibility.

Relevance is not a sole criteria for admissibility

It is often said that what governs admissibility of evidence is relevance6. It is common to hear Judges say , that piece of evidence is relevant, and it is therefore admissible or the contrary might be said; that piece of evidence is irrelevant and it is therefore inadmissible. Whilst the latter comment is correct, the earlier comment, equating relevance to admissibility, is incorrect. Relevance is only one of the factors that determine the admissibility of evidence. A piece of evidence may be relevant to the facts in issue but yet remain inadmissible because it has not met other requirements for admissibility.

Relevance is the 'first"' (not the only) requirement for admissibility of any evidence. This is so whether the piece of evidence is being tendered in a civil or criminal matter. Within the context of admissibility, relevance occupies a predominant role even though not an exclusive one. It is however irrelevant whether the piece of evidence is the best or not the best. See Elegushi v. Oseni (200S) 7 SCNJ 416 at 4367. Lord Denning MR says that "nowadays we do not confine ourselves to the best evidence. We admit all relevant evidence8. The goodness or badness of it goes only to weight and not to admissibility."9

