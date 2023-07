ARTICLE

The result of the Osun State governorship election was announced and was contested at the election tribunal. The tribunal announced its verdict which is now being contested in the appeal court.

On this episode of talking Legal with TTA, we discuss the result and the probable success of the appeal.

