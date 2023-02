ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

"Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, who is the first non-police officer to head the EFCC is doing a great job. There is a lot that EFCC has achieved, I will give them that credit. But the problem is, what happens when the EFCC oversteps its bounds? That's the main concern" - Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.