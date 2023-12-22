As part of our COP28 Insights! series, listen to EP5 as Ernst Müller, Senior Associate, is joined by Dolapo Kukoyi, Detail Commercial Solicitors. Together, they delve into the diverse approaches taken by African countries to meet the requirements and commitments of the Paris Agreement. Discover the commitment of the Nigerian government in the challenge of tackling climate change, the just transition, the crucial involvement of the private sector around adaptation projects and the role of lawyers throughout this journey, not only in Nigeria, but also across Africa. Further podcasts can be listened to here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.