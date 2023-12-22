Nigeria:
COP28 IINSIGHTS EP5: Nigeria's Climate Agenda
22 December 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
As part of our COP28 Insights! series, listen to EP5 as Ernst Müller, Senior Associate, is
joined by Dolapo Kukoyi, Detail Commercial Solicitors. Together,
they delve into the diverse approaches taken by African countries
to meet the requirements and commitments of the Paris Agreement.
Discover the commitment of the Nigerian government in the challenge
of tackling climate change, the just transition, the crucial
involvement of the private sector around adaptation projects and
the role of lawyers throughout this journey, not only in Nigeria,
but also across Africa. Further podcasts can be listened to here.
