On 12th December 2022, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ("NCAA") issued the 'Revised COVID-19 Public Health Guidelines for All Aviation Service Providers (Domestic and International Operations)' (the "Revised Covid-19 Guidelines"). The Revised COVID-19 Guidelines have been issued to correspond with the consistently low numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and most parts of the world.

As such, the Nigerian Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has revised the COVID-19 public health guidelines as follows:

The wearing of facemasks inside airport terminal buildings and onboard aircraft by airport workers, passengers, and crew members is no longer mandatory during both domestic and international flights. The wearing of facemasks by passengers onboard an aircraft is discretionary. However, it is recommended that

(a) people aged 60 (sixty) and above,

(b) those who are immunocompromised, and

(c) those who have co-morbidities, continue to observe COVID-19 protocols such as the use of face masks, frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitisers, and to avoid large gatherings.

Disinfection of luggage at the entrance of terminal buildings will no longer be required at both domestic and international terminals.

Airlines must resume serving catered meals on board aircraft.

Maintenance of social distancing at airport terminal buildings is no longer mandatory.

Passengers and airport workers are encouraged to continue using alcohol-based sanitisers.

Facilities and conveyances are advised to maintain good environmental hygiene, good ventilation, and encourage good hand and respiratory hygiene.

Boarding and disembarkation protocols are to be maintained.

Pre-departure and post-departure COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction ("PCR") tests are no longer required for all passengers on international flights, irrespective of their vaccine status. PCR test requirements for all passengers who are partially vaccinated have been suspended.

Permission to travel/QR code is no longer required; instead, all passengers travelling to Nigeria shall complete a simplified health questionnaire form (non-COVID-19 specific) pre-departure on the Nigerian International Travel Portal ("NITP"). Passengers who do not complete the health questionnaire on the NITP pre-departure portal will be required to complete the health questionnaire either onboard the aircraft prior to landing or at the airport terminal upon arrival.

All other COVID-19 quarantine/travel requirements are now optional.

The Revised COVID-19 Guidelines are effective immediately. The NCAA has urged all aviation service providers to comply with these requirements, as non-compliance shall attract appropriate sanctions.

