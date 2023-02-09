Bothered by the way most corporations operate space objects illegally in the country, former President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, penned an open letter to the Honourable Minister of Science and Technology, Sen. Adeleke Mamora, on Monday 6th February 2023.

The letter was also copied to Dr Halilu Ahmad Shaba, the director-general/chief executive of the National Space Research and Development Agency.

The letter reads;

6th February 202

Sen. Adeleke Mamora

Hon. Minister of Science and Technology

5 & 9th Floor, New Federal Secretariat,

Shehu Shagari Way, Central Area,

Garki, Abuja.

Dear Hon. Minister,

LICENSING OF SPACE OBJECTS IN NIGERIA.

The Federal Government is pressed for revenue and needs new streams of income to meet all obligations. To support the government's efforts to generate revenue, the National Space Council issued Regulations on Licensing and Supervision of Space Activities, 2015 approved by President Buhari. The regulation establishes a licensing regime that requires corporations managing and controlling space objects (which includes satellites, space crafts, and launch vehicles) to be licensed and registered with the National Space Research and Development Agency of Nigeria (NASRDA). Regrettably, most corporations operating space objects in Nigeria have failed to comply and operate illegally. Our findings established that Nigeria is losing over N1 trillion from illegal operation of these corporations. We are compiling a list of these corporations which we intend to share with your Ministry, NASRDA, and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation. It is important that these corporations comply with extant regulations, failing which after 14 days we will initiate legal proceedings for them to comply.

Please accept assurances of our highest regards.

Sincerely,

Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN

Cc:

Dr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba

Director-General/Chief Executive

National Space Research and Development Agency

Federal Ministry of Science and Technology

Obasanjo Space Centre, Pyakasa Junction,

Airport Road, Abuja

