The Space Law Practice Group of Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), a part of the OAL Public Sector Practice Group, will on Wednesday host a webinar on Unlocking space opportunities in Nigeria.

It is in furtherance of OAL's memorandum of understanding with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to collaborate on legal, regulatory and institutional frameworks for current and emerging challenges in the space sector.

Associate Partner & Head, Public Sector Practice Group at OAL, Collins Okeke, said the webinar will be on Zoom at 11 am.

According to him, the objectives are to increase public awareness of current and emerging issues in the space sector; to examine policy, legal, institutional and regulatory reforms and unveil opportunities in the space industry.

Okeke added: "The webinar will present an overview of Nigeria's space policy and its place in the space sector; highlight existing gaps in Nigeria's space policy and emerging opportunities, and structure and harmonise all measures required for the development of outer space activities in Nigeria (emphasising the place of public-private partnership).

