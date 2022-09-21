ARTICLE

Jurisdiction is seen as the power of the court to determine the rights and obligations of parties involved in a dispute.

Rapid developments in the field of technology have ushered in a tremendous shift in the way transactions and communications operate. One of the legal difficulties presented by e-commerce arises from globalization, arguably the most celebrated advantage of the internet, which has metamorphosed our everyday activities into a potential transnational and trans-jurisdictional transaction or communications.

The traditional approach of conducting a business transaction in a physical environment is being gradually upstaged by transactions taking place via the internet. Expectedly, resolving disputes arising from these transactions import a bouquet of legal issues, which are novel and peculiar to the multijurisdictional context within which these transactions take place. We will in this piece highlight some of the jurisdictional issues you may face in online disputes and suggest ways to get around them.

