Dependents No Longer Allowed For Certain Accredited Employer Work Visa Holders

The situation

Effective immediately, Immigration New Zealand announced that most Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders working in roles classified as ANZSCO level 4 or 5 (which are generally lower-skilled) are no longer permitted to support work, student or visitor visas for their dependents, with some limited exceptions.

A closer look

Workaround for some dependents. Although they will no longer qualify for a dependent work, student or visitor visa, partners and dependent children of AEWV holders can still apply for work, student and visitor visas on their own merit if they independently qualify.

Although they will no longer qualify for a dependent work, student or visitor visa, partners and dependent children of AEWV holders can still apply for work, student and visitor visas on their own merit if they independently qualify. Exemptions. There are a number of individuals in ANZSCO level 4 or 5 roles whose dependents are exempt from the new restrictive rule and can still apply for dependent visas, including: AEWV holders in ANZSCO level 4 or 5 roles with a pathway to residency (including those in roles on the Green List or covered by a Sector Agreement with a residence pathway); and AEWV holders in ANZSCO level 4 or 5 roles earning at least 1.5 times the median wage (currently NZD 31.61 per hour) threshold.

There are a number of individuals in ANZSCO level 4 or 5 roles whose dependents are exempt from the new restrictive rule and can still apply for dependent visas, including: Current dependent visa holders. Individuals currently holding visas as dependents of AEWV holders will remain in valid status until their visa expires. At that time, they will need to meet eligibility requirements for their independent visa applications.

Individuals currently holding visas as dependents of AEWV holders will remain in valid status until their visa expires. At that time, they will need to meet eligibility requirements for their independent visa applications. Dependents with pending applications. Individuals who submitted their applications for a visa as dependents of AEWV holders prior to June 26, 2024 will have their applications adjudicated against the requirements that were in place at the time of their application.

Impact

The new policy may make it less attractive for certain foreign nationals to work in New Zealand if they are not able to bring their dependent family members.

Background

In 2023, approximately 173,000 foreign nationals lived in New Zealand, which significantly impacted the labor market and was considered unsustainable. As a result, the government is focused on reducing the number of foreign workers, particularly those who are in lower-skilled occupations.

Looking ahead

It is likely that the government will continue to publish policies that focus on the entry of highly-skilled foreign workers or those who will work in shortage occupations, while limiting other types of immigration.