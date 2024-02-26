A new median wage of NZ$31.61 an hour will be implemented into certain applications of the immigration system on 28 February 2024.

The great news is that this increase does not apply to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) and AEWV-linked work visas*. The wage threshold for these visas will remain at the median wage of NZ$29.66, as of February 2023.

However, the new median wage of NZ$31.61 will be adopted into the following residence applications, including:

Skilled Migrant Category;

Green List: Straight to Residence and Work to Residence Categories;

Transport Sector Work to Residence sub-category, excluding bus drivers; and

Parent Category

AEWV-linked work visas are:

The Partner of a Worker Work Visa;

Variation of conditions for AEWVs;

Legacy Essential Skills Work visas;

Interim visas granted under the Skilled Migrant Category, and Partner of a Worker work visas; and

Subsequent Migrant Exploitation Protection Visas

This information is current as of 22 February.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.