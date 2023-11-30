The Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) is a point-based system. It is a two-stage process. If people wish to apply for residency under SMC, they must first submit an Expression of Interest (EOI). Once your EOI is selected from the pool, you will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA).
Despite the point system being simplified, it doesn't mean the requirements are less than the previous 180-point SMC system. To be eligible for the resident visa under the SMC, you are still required to:
- Have a skilled job or job offer in New Zealand
- Qualify for the 6 points
- Meet the English language requirements
- Meet the character and health requirements
Skilled job or job offer
To be considered a skilled job/job offer, it must be full-time employment with at least 30 hours a week. Also, the position needs to be assessed as an ANZSCO Level 1-3 occupation and paid at or above the median wage or in an ANZSCO Level 4-5 occupation and paid at or above 1.5 times the median wages.
Additionally, you must be suitably qualified for the occupation.
6-point requirements
When you apply for residency under the SMC, you can claim points from one of the skill categories (such as income, qualification, or New Zealand registration) or a combination of one skill category and your skilled work experience in New Zealand.
Skill Categories: you can claim 3-6 points from one of the following Skill categories.
- Income
|
At least 3 times the median wage
|
6 points
|
At least 2 times the median wage
|
4 points
|
At least 1.5 times the median wage
|
3 points
- Qualification
If you obtained your qualification overseas, it may need to be assessed by the New Zealand Qualification Authority (NZQA) through the International Qualification Assessment (IQA).
|
Level 10 – Doctoral Degree
|
6 points
|
Level 9 – Master's Degree
|
5 points
|
Level 8 – Bachelor Honours Degree or Postgraduate Diploma
|
4 points
|
Level 8 – Postgraduate Certificate
Level 7 – Bachelor's degree
|
3 points
- New Zealand registration, licensing, or certification
You may be awarded 3-6 points for New Zealand registration, licensing, or certification.
- Skilled work experience in New Zealand
You may further claim 1-3 points from your skilled work experience in New Zealand in addition to one of the skill categories.
|
36 months in the prior 60 months
|
3 points
|
24 months in the prior 48 months
|
2 points
|
12 months in the prior 24 months
|
1 points
You will only be awarded points from your work experience in New Zealand if it is on a Skill level 1-3 occupation, paid at or above the median wage, or in an ANZSCO Level 4-5 occupation and paid at or above 1.5 times the median wage.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.