The Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) is a point-based system. It is a two-stage process. If people wish to apply for residency under SMC, they must first submit an Expression of Interest (EOI). Once your EOI is selected from the pool, you will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA).

Despite the point system being simplified, it doesn't mean the requirements are less than the previous 180-point SMC system. To be eligible for the resident visa under the SMC, you are still required to:

Have a skilled job or job offer in New Zealand

Qualify for the 6 points

Meet the English language requirements

Meet the character and health requirements

Skilled job or job offer

To be considered a skilled job/job offer, it must be full-time employment with at least 30 hours a week. Also, the position needs to be assessed as an ANZSCO Level 1-3 occupation and paid at or above the median wage or in an ANZSCO Level 4-5 occupation and paid at or above 1.5 times the median wages.

Additionally, you must be suitably qualified for the occupation.

6-point requirements

When you apply for residency under the SMC, you can claim points from one of the skill categories (such as income, qualification, or New Zealand registration) or a combination of one skill category and your skilled work experience in New Zealand.

Skill Categories: you can claim 3-6 points from one of the following Skill categories.

Income

At least 3 times the median wage 6 points At least 2 times the median wage 4 points At least 1.5 times the median wage 3 points

Qualification

If you obtained your qualification overseas, it may need to be assessed by the New Zealand Qualification Authority (NZQA) through the International Qualification Assessment (IQA).

Level 10 – Doctoral Degree 6 points Level 9 – Master's Degree 5 points Level 8 – Bachelor Honours Degree or Postgraduate Diploma 4 points Level 8 – Postgraduate Certificate Level 7 – Bachelor's degree 3 points

New Zealand registration, licensing, or certification

You may be awarded 3-6 points for New Zealand registration, licensing, or certification.

Skilled work experience in New Zealand

You may further claim 1-3 points from your skilled work experience in New Zealand in addition to one of the skill categories.

36 months in the prior 60 months 3 points 24 months in the prior 48 months 2 points 12 months in the prior 24 months 1 points

You will only be awarded points from your work experience in New Zealand if it is on a Skill level 1-3 occupation, paid at or above the median wage, or in an ANZSCO Level 4-5 occupation and paid at or above 1.5 times the median wage.

