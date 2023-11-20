The most common type of student visa in New Zealand is the Fee-Paying Student Visa. If you want to study full-time in New Zealand, you need to obtain an offer of place or confirmation of enrolment from an education provider approved by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) or the New Zealand Ministry of Education.

When you apply for the Fee-Paying Student Visa, you'll need to:

Have an offer of a place and pay the full cost of your course

Demonstrate you have sufficient funds for your stay and outward travel

Hold acceptable insurance

Meet the character and health requirements

With the Fee-Paying Student Visa, you can study full-time. Some student visa holders may also be allowed to work part-time up to 20 hours a week while studying and full-time in the summer holiday.

第三章：紐西蘭留學 國際留學生簽證

在紐西蘭，最常見的學生簽證是國際留學生簽證／付費學生簽證。如果您想在紐西蘭全日制學習，您需要獲得一所由 New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) 紐西蘭資格管理局或紐西蘭教育部批准的教育機構提供的取錄通知書或註冊確認書。當您申請學生簽證時，您需要提交：

取錄通知書及學費收據，以確認課程費用己經繳付

銀行存款證明，證明您有足夠的資金支付您的逗留期間的生活開支及返程旅費

保險證明

無犯罪紀錄及完成相關的體檢要求

獲批學生簽證後，您可以全日制學習。有些學生簽證持有人可以在上學期間每周工作不多於20小時，並於暑假期間全職工作。

第三章：新西兰留学 国际留学生签证

在新西兰，最常见的学生签证是国际留学生签证／付费学生签证。如果您想在新西兰全日制学习，您需要获得一所由 New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) 新西兰资格管理局或新西兰教育部批准的教育机构提供的取录通知书或注册确认书。当您申请学生签证时，您需要提交：

取录通知书及学费收据，以确认课程费用已经缴付

银行存款证明，证明您有足够的资金支付您的逗留期间的生活开支及返程旅费

保险证明 " 无犯罪记录及完成相关的体检要求

获批学生签证后，您可以全日制学习。有些学生申请的时间可以在上学期间每周工作不到20小时，并于暑假期间全职工作。

