Key Points

New Zealand introduced recommendations for travelers intending to attend the FIFA women's world cup event

Overview

The government of New Zealand advises foreign nationals who plan to travel to New Zealand in July and August 2023 for the FIFA women's world cup to submit a visitor visa application prior to the end of April 2023. Travelers who intend to travel to Australia throughout this event are advised to apply for a multiple-entry visa when completing an application. For information on the application process, check here.

Travelers may also be required to apply for an Australian visitor visa or Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) in order to enter the country. For further information, check here.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 16 March 2023

