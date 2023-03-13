ARTICLE

New Zealand: New Requirements For Dependent Partners Of Accredited Employer Work Visa Holders

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

From 31 May 2023, dependent partners of foreign nationals possessing an Accredited Employer Work Visa in New Zealand will need to meet new work requirements

Overview

The government of New Zealand will introduce new work conditions for dependent partners of foreign nationals holding a valid Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) beginning 31 May 2023. As a result, dependent partners of an AEWV holder will be required to also work for an accredited employer and be paid at least the median wage in order to acquire a work permit of their own.

Alternatively, if the job is listed under an uncapped sector agreement, the partner may receive a work visa even if they are paid below the median wage, but they must earn the minimum wage for that job.

For further information on partner visas, check here.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 31 May 2023, New Zealand will introduce new work authorization requirements for dependent partners of foreign nationals holding an Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 March 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.