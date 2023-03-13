Key Points

New Zealand will permit holders of 2021 interim visas to request new visas prior to the expiration of the current visa

Overview

The government of New Zealand announced that holders of 2021 Interim Visas will be permitted to request a new interim visa prior to the expiration date of their current visa. According to the government announcement, this will allow 2021 Resident Visa applicants to stay in New Zealand while their application is processed.

The government will charge no fees for applicants requesting a new visa. The new visa will allow holders to travel overseas and will remain valid for a 12-month period.

What are the Changes?

On 3 March 2023, the government of New Zealand introduced an extension of stay option for foreign nationals currently holding interim visas that are due to expire within the next several months.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.