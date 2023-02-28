Immigration New Zealand (INZ) have announced further changes that will be bundled with increases to the median wage rate for Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) and job check applications.

Median Rate Change

On 27 February 2023, a new median wage rate of $29.66 per hour will be incorporated into the policy.

INZ have confirmed that, bundled with these changes:

Any conditions on already approved Job Check applications will be amended to require employers to pay AEWV holders at least $29.66 per hour or an equivalent increased exempt rate to support an AEWV application that is submitted on or after 27 February 2023.

Job Check applications submitted on and after 27 February 2023, for roles that are not exempt from meeting the median rate requirements, will need to confirm that the role pays at least $29.66 per hour.

Job advertisements that support Job Check applications submitted on or after 27 February 2023 will need to be re-advertised to reflect the new median rate.

AEWV applications submitted before 27 February 2023 will be processed using a median wage rate of $27.76 per hour or an equivalent exempt rate.

Our thoughts

The government has changed its policy to force employers to pay at least $29.66 per hour or an equivalent increased exempt rate to support an AEWV application submitted after 27 February 2023.

Over 20,290 Job Check applications have been approved between July 2022 and 19 January 2023. A large portion of these Job Check applications are likely to have been approved with the $27.76 median wage rate. It is likely that the new changes will create additional hurdles for employers to secure much needed staff. Our team of experts would be happy to assist with overcoming any hurdles.

All information is current as of 21 February 2023.

