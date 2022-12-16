Key Points

New Zealand introduced changes to several immigration routes, including eligibility under the Straight to Residence Green List and the Specific Purpose Work Visa

New Zealand will extend accreditation permissions granted to employers who apply under the Accredited Employer Work Visa route prior to 4 July 2023

Overview

The government of New Zealand introduced several changes to various immigration routeson 12 December 2022. These changes include:

Effective 15 December 2022, registered nurses, midwives and medical doctors will be moved from the Work to Residence scheme to the Straight to Residence Green List pathway.

Additional work categories will be added to the Straight to Work Green List pathway beginning in March 2023.

Foreign nationals who previously held a Post Study Work Visa but were unable to use it due to border closures and pandemic restrictions will be eligible for a 12-month Open Work Visa if they are currently outside of New Zealand or do not hold another visa type.

Streamlined measures will be introduced for Specific Purpose Work Visa for foreign nationals employed in the same role as those approved in the original Critical Purpose Visitor Visa application.

Employer accreditations under the Accredited Employer Work Visa will automatically be extended by 12 months if the employer's first accreditation is applied for by 4 July 2023.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand introduced changes to several immigration routes on 12 December 2022.? For additional information on these changes, check here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy'swebsite for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.