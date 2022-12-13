Key Points

New Zealand will defer updates to the visa requirements for partners of migrant workers in the country

Overview

The government of New Zealand will defer changes to the visa requirements of partners of temporary work visas until April 2023. As a result of the deferment, partners of migrants holding work permits in the country will continue to be permitted to hold the right to work. During the interim period, the government will adjust proposed measures to dependent work visa options to streamline the application process while rebalancing the type of dependent applicants who may be offered work visas.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand will temporarily pause measures for updating the right-to-work permissions for partners of migrant workers in the country until April 2023. These changes, originally intended to enter into force in December 2022, aim to ensure that work authorization is offered primarily to highly skilled partners of principal permit holders.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 09 December, 2022

