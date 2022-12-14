ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) will allow Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) applications to be submitted online.

Update

After an SMC Expression of Interest (EOI) has been selected, an Invitation to Apply (ITA) will be generated with information and a link ( here), to allow applicants to submit online SMC applications. Previously SMC applications could only be submitted in paper form which required certified and original documents to be provided. The new online system will allow copies of documents (instead of certified and original documents) to be provided.

Our thoughts

There continues to be a lot of change in the immigration space. In our opinion, the move to allow SMC applications to be submitted online is a positive change. We have a strong track record of assisting with SMC applications, if you have any questions or require any assistance, please let us know.

All information in this update is current as at 8 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.