Key Points

New Zealand will re-open the Working Holiday Visa Scheme with Spain and expand the number of open slots for eligible applicants

Overview?

The government of New Zealand will re-open its Working Holiday scheme with Spain on 29 November 2022. The government will also add 200 additional application slots to the program. For additional information on the Working Holiday scheme, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand will offer 200 additional application slots to Spanish nationals under the country's Working Holiday scheme.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 2 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.