Key Points

New Zealand introduced measures to allow select applicants to escalate the processing of 2021 Resident Visa applications

Overview

On 18 November 2022, the government of New Zealand established a new process for escalating the processing of select 2021 Resident Visa applications. Eligible applicants will include those who are currently separated from an offshore partner (whose relationship began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions) or dependent children.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand introduced measures for escalating the processing of select 2021 Resident Visa applications. Applications will only be processed once they have reached the "under assessment" stage of the process. To officially escalate the processing of eligible 2021 Resident Visa applications, check here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 November 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.