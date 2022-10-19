Key Points

The government of New Zealand will reopen the Parent Resident Visa category on 12 October 2022, in addition to introducing lower sponsorship requirements

Overview

The government of New Zealand will restart the Parent Resident Visa and reduce requirements for sponsorship under this visa type. These changes will include:

Lower income requirements for sponsors. Sponsors will now be required to earn 1.5 times the New Zealand median wage rather than twice the amount.

Allowing two adult children to accompany the primary applicant.

Increasing the number of visas available to applicants from 1000 to 2500.

These measures went into place on 12 October 2022. The government will begin selecting applicants who submit an expression of interest (EOI) for the visa type on 14 November 2022. For additional information on sponsorship requirements for this visa type, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand reduced the requirements for the Parent Residence Visa category on 12 October 2022. These measures include reduced income requirements for sponsors, increased dependent options and more visa availability.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.