Key Points

The government of New Zealand will resume drawing expressions of interest submitted for the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa on 9 November 2022

Overview

The government of New Zealand will resume the expressions of interest (EOI) for the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa on 9 November 2022. According to the announcement, applicants who submitted expressions of interest for applying to the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa will be permitted to update previously entered information or withdraw EOIs and request a refund.

EOIs must be submitted before an interested applicant can apply for a Skilled Migrant Category visa or residence permit. EOIs are then drawn by the government of New Zealand and eligible applicants are permitted to apply for the visa or resident permit.

The government will begin completing draws of EOIs for this Resident Visa category on 9 November 2022, with the threshold being set at 160 points. After 9 November 2022, the threshold will increase to 180 points. The government stated that this increase will create better alignment with the future direction of the Skilled Migrant Category.

What are the Changes?

On 9 November 2022, the government of New Zealand will begin conducting draws for applicants who submitted EOIs for the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa. The government originally closed the Migrant Category Resident Visa to applicants in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 17 October, 2022

