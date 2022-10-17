ARTICLE

Skilled Migrant Category

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) will restart selecting Expressions of Interests (EOI) that have been already lodged under the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) and new SMC EOIs lodged on or before 9 November 2022.

The initial selection on 9 November 2022 will have a 160 point threshold.

A second selection will be completed on 18 January 2023 and will be assessed under a 180 point threshold. After 18 January 2023, a EOI selection will be completed on the third Wednesday of every month.

After June 2023, INZ have indicated that they will introduce a new points system.

Parent Category

Selections of already submitted Parent Resident Visa EOIs will also recommence with an initial selection on 14 November 2022 with subsequent selections every 3 months after the initial selection.

The Parent Category will open to new Parent Category EOIs, to be selected via a ballot system, on and from August 2023.

The Government has advised that they will increase the amount of visas able to be issued under the Parent Category to 2,500 annually.

Our thoughts

This is positive news for people and workers who would like to use the Parent and Skilled Migrant Categories.

For SMC applicants, it is important to make sure that English and other requirements in relation to the principal applicant are met at the time of EOI selection.

For Parent Category applicants, it is important to make sure that all requirements including the adult children renumeration requirement, is still met.

Any information that is contained in a EOI that is not true or correct, may lead to character issues being raised subsequently or failures to meet requirements.

All information is current as of 14 October 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.