Key Points

New Zealand announced that the median wage will increase to NZD 29.66 on 27 February 2023

Overview

The government of New Zealand will introduce a new median wage on 27 February 2023. As a result, the new medium wage of NZD 29.66 will be adopted into the country's immigration system on the effective date.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand will increase the median wage to NZD 29.66 on 27 February 2023. According to the announcement, all wage thresholds indexed to the median wage will also increase accordingly. This change will impact the Accredited Employer Visa (AEWV), occupations covered by sector agreements and residence visa categories.

Originally published OCTOBER 13, 2022

