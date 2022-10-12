1. New median wage

On 27 February 2023, a new median wage of $29.66 per hour will be incorporated into policy. This will require workers that are submitting an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) application on or after 27 February 2023 (for roles that do not have a median wage exemption), to be paid at least $29.66 per hour.

All wage thresholds indexed to the median wage, will also be updated on 27 February 2023.

The twice median wage rate will also be increased to $59.32 per hour or $123,177.60 per annum (using a 40 hour work week) on 27 February 2023.

2. Extension of median wage exemption for the hospitality and tourism industry

In April 2023, workers that submit AEWV applications with employment in select hospitality and tourism roles, will be able to benefit from a median wage exemption that is 95% of the median wage or $28.18ph. This median wage exemption will last until the end of March 2024 and increase to 100% of the median wage in April 2024.

3. Removal of requirement for chefs to hold a qualification

Currently, Chefs are required to provide a qualification at NZQF Level 4 or higher, which includes the credit and knowledge requirements of a New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 4), to meet 'suitably qualified' requirements under the AEWV category. From 18 October 2022, this requirement will be removed. This will allow Chefs who do not hold a qualification, to meet the 'suitably qualified' requirement and secure AEWVs (as long as all other requirements are met).

Our thoughts

There continues to be a lot of change in the immigration space. There are rumours that news in relation to the recalibrated Skilled Migrant Category and Parent Category will be released soon.

