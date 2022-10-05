Key Points

The government of New Zealand published information on the estimated processing times and delays for visa applications for 2022

Overview

The government of New Zealand released information on processing times and processing delays for visa applications. The government estimates the following processing times as of August 2022:

Visitor visas: 20 days or more

Work visa types: 19 to 39 days

Permanent Resident visas: 77 days to five months

Skilled Migrant visas: 36 months to 44 months?

The government stated that delays are expected due to the increased volume of applications submitted after the country reopened borders following adjustments to COVID-19 restrictions.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand introduced new time estimates for the processing of immigration documents and visas. According to the government announcement, these processing times may be adjusted due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased processing demands of Permanent Resident Visas and the issuance of new passports.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 4 October, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.