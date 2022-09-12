Key Points

The government of New Zealand will reopen Working Holiday visa schemes with the countries of Malaysia, Argentina, Chile, and Taiwan throughout September 2022

Overview

The government of New Zealand will reopen Working Holiday schemes with the four countries in September. According to the government announcement, the following schemes will reopen:

Malaysia: 8 September 2022

Argentina: 15 September 2022

Chile: 22 September 2022

Taiwan: 29 September 2022

Working holiday visas are made available to foreign nationals usually between the ages of 18 to 30, or 18 to 35. The schemes allow eligible individuals to travel and work in New Zealand for up to 12 months, or for 23 months for nationals of the United Kingdom and Canada.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 9 September 2022

