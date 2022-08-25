Key Points

The government of New Zealand introduced new requirements for applicants applying for an Accredited Employer Work Visa

Overview

The government of New Zealand introduced a new sector agreement that will allow limited exceptions to the median wage requirements for hiring foreign nationals employed in specific occupations under an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) beginning October 2022.

New Zealand's sector agreements were implemented as a means of creating temporary exceptions to certain requirements and rules under the AEWV scheme.

The new measures introduced under the sector agreement will include temporary changes to pay rates for employees, the number of applicants allowed based on occupation and specific job titles. For additional information based on occupations, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand introduced a new sector agreement under the AEWV scheme. Sector agreements are used to adjust requirements based on specific workforce needs and conditions. According to the government announcement, the sector agreements will help the country attract more highly skilled foreign national workers.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 24 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.