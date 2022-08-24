Key Points

The government of New Zealand increased the cap limit for applicants for Working Holiday visas

The government of New Zealand extended the validity of visas due to expire in the coming months

Overview

The government of New Zealand announced changes to the Working Holiday visas on 21 August 2022. Under these changes, visas under this scheme that are due to expire between 26 August 2022 and 31 May 2023 will be extended by an additional six-month period.

In addition, the government will allow applicants who previously held a Working Holiday visa, but had been unable to travel to New Zealand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to apply for a new visa. New visas will be issued beginning in October 2022. Holders of a new visa will be permitted to enter the country until 31 January 2023.

Finally, the government will increase the Working Holiday scheme cap, which will allow up to 12,000 applicants to obtain a Working Holiday visa over the next 12 months. The cap will be raised gradually, by first opening the first four largest cap schemes with the highest demand. This includes raising the cap for applicants from Malaysia, Chile, Argentina and Taiwan.

What are the Changes?

On 21 August 2022, the government of New Zealand introduced new measures for applicants under a Working Holiday visa. These changes include extending the validity period of some visas by an additional six months and increasing the number of applicants permitted to apply for a Working Holiday visa.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 23 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.