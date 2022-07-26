Key Points

On 19 September 2022, the government of New Zealand will replace the Investor 1 and Investor 2 visa with the new Active Investor Plus visa category

Overview

The government of New Zealand introduced the new Active Investor Plus visa category , which will replace two existing categories, the Investor 1 and Investor 2 visas. Under these changes, eligible applicants must provide a minimum NZD $15 million investment in addition to other requirements including English language requirements.?The visa category will open on 19 September 2022.

Applications submitted for the Investor 1 and Investor 2 visas will no longer be accepted after 27 July 2022. For additional information on the new Active Investor Plus visa category, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand announced changes to New Zealand's investor visa requirements on 21 July 2022.? According to the government, these changes will be made to attract high-value investors and incentivize direct investments to New Zealand, unlike the previous two visas that facilitated passive investment.

Originally published JULY 22, 2022

