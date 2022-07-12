Key Points

New Zealand will phase out border exemption requirements at the end of July 2022 as the border reopens

Overview

The government of New Zealand announced that border exemptions and the Critical Purpose Visitor Visa (CPVV) will be phased out due to the border reopening at the end of July. The following changes will take place in connection with this news:

31 July: All main border exception categories and class exceptions will close.

1 September: Primary sector class exceptions will close.

From 31 July 2022 on, employees and their employers will no longer be required to request a CPVV or border exemption permission. Requests for a border exemption issued before 31 July 2022 will continue to be considered and an Invitation to Apply (IOA) for a visa will be issued if approval is granted.

To support the phasing out of border exemptions, the government has decreased the time between the issuance of an IOA for a visa from four months to two months effective 8 July 2022. Any Expression of Interest (EOI) submitted prior to 8 July 2022 will still be processed in the original four-month period.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand released next steps for removing border exemption requirements at the end of July 2022. The government of New Zealand put strict border restrictions into place in March 2020. In February 2022, the government of New Zealand lifted some entry restrictions and introduced border exemptions or a Critical Purpose visa for select foreign nationals seeking entrance into the country. For additional information on qualifications and eligibility for the Critical Purpose visa, check here.

All travelers seeking to enter New Zealand will still be required to meet applicable immigration entry requirements upon arrival in New Zealand.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 11 July, 2022

